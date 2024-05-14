The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A charity that raised millions for the victims of the Kansas City shooting has yet to distribute any of the funds.

United Way of Greater Kansas City in Missouri raised nearly $2m in the wake of the Kansas City, Missouri Valentine’s Day shooting that left one dead and 22 injured. Three months later, local outlet Fox 4 KC reports the organisation has yet to disburse anything from the “KC Strong” fund to victims and their families.

However, the donation fund was open from 15 February through the end of April, the organisation told The Independent on Tuesday.

After working with local law enforcement and completing a victim verification process, those impacted by the shooting have now received claim forms, Kera Mashek, the Director of Communications for the United Way of Greater Kansas City, told The Independent. The forms — which give victims the opportunity to detail how they were financially impacted by the shooting — are due 15 May, Ms Mashek said.

Now, the organisation plans to have checks in the hands of victims before the end of June.

Police clear the area of the Kansas City shooting on 14 February 2024. A charity that raised funds for the victims has yet to distribute the money now three months later, a local news outlet reports ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

On 14 February, thousands gathered at Kansas City’s Union Station to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs, who had just won the Super Bowl. Gunshots broke out during the festivities, causing chaos and terror.

One person was killed: Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and beloved local radio DJ.

Beto Lopez, the victim’s brother, told ABC News at the time that his sister “loved her family” and had a “life-of-the-party” personality.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan (left) pictured before she was fatally shot on 14 February in Kansas City. She was a mother and beloved radio DJ ( Facebook/Lisa Lopez-Galvan )

“She was dearly loved in this community and gave a lot back,” Mr Lopez said.

Another 22 people were injured — and half of those injured were under 16, local officials said at the time. The youngest victim was just eight years old, while the oldest was 47.

Marques Harris was one of those injured. Pastor Timothy Hayes, a spokesperson for his family, told Fox 4 KC that Mr Harris’ life “has totally changed” in the wake of the shooting.

“He was the first person shot at the parade – so before anybody felt pain, felt a bullet – he felt that agony,” Mr Hayes told the outlet.

“Not only has he been physically damaged, but he’s been mentally damaged,” he continued.

Local officials have since charged three adults and three juveniles in connection with the shooting, which police say stemmed from a personal dispute.

Terry Young, pictured in a booking photo, will go to trial next year on charges related to the Kansas City Valentine’s Day shooting ( AP )

Two of the adult suspects — Lyndell Mays and Terry Young — are being held on $1m cash-only bonds.

Earlier this month, a judge declined a bid by Mr Mays, 23, to have his bond lowered, The Kansas City Star reported. One of his relatives reportedly began yelling after leaving the courtroom and was briefly handcuffed until she apologized for the outburst.

Mr Young’s trial has been set for March 2025, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the third adult suspect was only booked into jail on 3 May after being hospitalized for injuries sustained during the shooting.

Two of the three juveniles charged are currently undergoing hearings to determine whether they will be charged as adults, according to The Kansas City Star. A decision is expected at the end of the month.

The third juvenile’s gun-related charges do not rise to the level of being tried as an adult.