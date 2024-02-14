Jump to content

Watch live: Shooting reported at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 14 February 2024 20:30
Watch live from Kansas City, Missouri, after reports of shots fired at a victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Multiple people were struck by gunfire on Wednesday 14 February, during the parade, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear, and two armed people were taken into custody, according to authorities.

Stars including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were on stage celebrating the Super Bowl victory before a large police presence scrambled to nearby Union Station.

Reports of shots were made around 2pm local time.

Downtown Kansas City was a sea of red for Valentine’s Day as Chiefs fans celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

The team came from behind to secure a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Victorious players were also seen riding on top of double-decker buses in front of packed crowds earlier in the day, as confetti canons exploded in the streets.

