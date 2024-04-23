The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A beloved ostrich at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas has died after swallowing a staff member's keys.

The zoo announced in a social media post on Friday that the 5-year-old ostrich named Karen had reached beyond her exhibit's fence and grabbed and swallowed the employee's keys.

Staff consulted with experts around the US “to undergo surgical and non-surgical efforts to minimize the impact of the keys. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful,” the zoo said.

Karen was euthanized Thursday and “passed away in staff’s hands,” Topeka Zoo Interim Director Fawn Moser said in an email.

“We are devastated by the loss of Karen,” Moser said in a statement. “She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us.”

The adored ostrich had been at the zoo since March 2023. She was known for her love of playing in water “and, best of all, being our 'dancing queen!'" the zoo said.

The zoo said it undertook an investigation and “is taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved.” The zoo also said it would review and enhance safety protocols for its animals.

The statement in full read: “The Topeka Zoo is saddened to announce the untimely passing of Karen, one of our community’s favorites here at the Zoo.

“Karen, a vibrant and beloved ostrich, tragically succumbed to complications arising from consuming a foreign object.

“Karen had been an adored resident since the opening of Giraffe & Friends in March of 2023, was known for her water loving habits, like swimming in the pool, playing in the sprinkler, and, best of all, being our “dancing queen!” Zoo guests and staff alike formed deep connections with her, captivated by her playful antics.

“The circumstances surrounding Karen’s passing serve as a solemn reminder of the importance of vigilance and care in maintaining the safety of our animal inhabitants. In this instance, Karen reached beyond her exhibit fence to grab the keys of a staff member. She immediately swallowed the keys. Zoo staff consulted with experts across the country to undergo surgical and non-surgical efforts to minimize the impact of the keys. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful.

“The Topeka Zoo remains committed to ensuring the well-being of all our animals, implementing rigorous protocols to safeguard against such incidents in the future.

“We are devastated by the loss of Karen,” expressed Fawn Moser, Interim Director of the Topeka Zoo. “She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us.”

“In light of this tragic event, the Topeka Zoo conducted a thorough investigation and is taking appropriate actions regarding the team member involved. Additionally, the zoo will be reviewing and enhancing its protocols to further strengthen the safety measures in place for all its residents.

“The Topeka Zoo extends its deepest gratitude to the community for their outpouring of support during this difficult time. In mindfulness of our staff and community, comments on this post may be monitored.”

The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center is home to more than 300 animals exhibited throughout 35 acres (14.2 hectares), according to its website.