Former Gap boss says he warned Kanye West not to partner with retail giant

Kanye West was advised against partnering with Gap to release his wildly successful Yeezy line by the retail giant’s former CEO.

Mickey Drexler, who headed the company in the 1980s and ’90s, said he warned Mr West that Gap was too corporate for the maverick musician and fashion impresario.

“I have a lot of friends at Gap still, but it doesn’t work for someone like Kanye,” Mr Drexler told Yahoo Finance .

“He is not a corporate person and Gap is a big corporation.”

Gap announced in June 2020 that it was teaming up with Mr West, 44, in a 10-year deal that would comprise “modern, elevated basic” designs sold at “accessible” prices.

The deal represented a triumphant homecoming of sorts for Mr West, who once worked at a Gap store while growing up in Chicago and has since amassed a $1.7 billion fortune.

Shares of the retailer surged by 42 per cent when news of the collaboration was released last year.

When Gap unveiled a Yeezy branded $200 blue puffer jacket on Mr West’s 44th birthday in June, it sold out overnight, netting $7m in sales.

Since then the sole release from the brands has been the same coat in black.

No further details of upcoming releases have been made public, but they will reportedly include hoodies and t-shirts.

Mr Drexler noted the success the two brands had already achieved together, but said it wasn’t the right move for either party.

“He is a smart guy but he shouldn’t have done it,” he told Yahoo.

“And I don’t think they should have done it, either.”

The Independent has approached Gap seeking comment but had not heard back by the time of publication.

Mr West recently announced he was going to live in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium while he finishes his 10th studio album, Donda, which was named after his late mother.

Mr West has previously said he wants to be the “Steve Jobs of the Gap”.

Yeezy sneakers are a favourite among sneaker collectors and the fashion press, and the company is now estimated to be worth between $3.2bn to $4.7bn.

In April, a pair of Yeezy sneakers went for $1.8m at auction, making them the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold.