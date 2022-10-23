Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
Antisemitic and white supremacist group known for offensive stunts unfurls banner as hate groups and far-right influencers back rapper’s recent comments
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks.
The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a loose network of virulently antisemitic conspiracy theorists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
A group also was photographed raising their arms in a Nazi salute above the banners.
Its supporters are responsible for spreading dozens of antisemitic messages across the US while engaging in offensive stunts targeting Jewish people, according to the ADL.
Kayne West has amplified antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories in recent media appearances and in social media posts, embraced by antisemitic groups and far-right influencers leveraging his remarks to advance their own agendas and propaganda campaigns.
The Goyim Defense League, named in mockery of the anti-hate organisation, has repeatedly performed antisemitic banner drop stunts above US highways, including a banner above an overpass in Austin, Texas reading “VAX THE JEWS.”
The group’s apparent endorsement of West’s recent comments join a wave of far-right and hate group support for the rapper and news of his acquisition of far-right social media platform Parler.
His ongoing claims also amplify a long-simmering conspiracy theory that Jewish people are disproportionately, a claim that has fuelled violence against Jewish people for centuries.
In an interview with Piers Morgan on 19 October, the rapper was asked whether he regretted threatening to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.
“No, absolutely not,” he replied. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”
Later, he said he is “sorry for the people that I hurt” and “the confusion that I caused.”
“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he added.
Two days earlier, he said “every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract” and repeated his previous defense that Black people cannot be antisemitic because “we are Semite, we Jew, so I can’t be antisemite,” a claim that anti-hate groups argue provides cover for rampant antisemitism.
