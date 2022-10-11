Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West made a string of anti-Semitic comments that were edited out of his interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, according to a report.

The rapper, who is currently banned from Twitter and Instagram for a string of separate anti-Semitic posts, also made bizarre statements that “fake children” had been put in his home to manipulate his own children. The controversial fashion mogul also talked about having visions of “kinetic energy” that he is sent by God.

The footage never made the two-part interview between West and the right-wing TV host, but was obtained by Vice’s Motherboard.

In the interview, West told Carlson that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, whom he described as a “known eugenics,” created the organisation with the KKK “to control the Jew population.”

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” the rapper added. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

Allegations that Planned Parenthood exists to kill Black children is common among different conspiracy theories, according to Vice.

The news outlet also says that some Black Hebrew Israelite groups believe that non-Black Jews are imposters.

Planned Parenthood last year denounced Sanger’s belief in eugenics, which it called “an inherently racist and ableist ideology that labelled certain people unfit to have children.”

West then used Jews as a metaphor for how Black people judge each other.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” he said before pausing: “I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that s**t.”

He then added that he would “probably want to edit that out.”

West then made a comment about his children with Kim Kardashian, who go to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, and the claim of Jewish control of the financial system.

“I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering,” he said.

West also talked about being “the first Latino president,” a comment that was aired on Carlson’s show but further explained himself in footage that was not.

“I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them,” he said. “I trust them more than… I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

West then told Carlson how there were “fake children” at his house.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he said, referring to the “so-called son” of an associate. “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

He then told Carlson about his plan to build “kinetic energy communities” constructed with “free energy.”

“I have visions that God gives me, just over and over, on community building and how to build these free energy, kinetic, fully kinetic energy communities, where we impress—we put the least impression on the earth,” he said. “We’re not building the new New York skyline cockfight. That we are humble in the way that we present ourselves. We’ve got to rethink who we are as a species.”