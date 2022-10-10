✕ Close Fox News hosts forced to make on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West

Shortly after being restricted on his Instagram account after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West violated Twitter’s policies by sharing a separate anti-Semitic post and led to him being locked out of that account.

The posts have since been removed but the memory of the messages have left a stain online, prompting calls for the social media giants to “permanently ban” him from the platforms.

Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”

The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines

Earlier over the weekend, West shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.

The Anti-Defamation League has labelled West’s behaviour and messages over the past week as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period”.