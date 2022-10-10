Kanye West news - live: Rapper ‘plays porn’ for documentary execs as Jamie Lee Curtis blasts ‘abhorrent’ posts
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that rapper’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
Shortly after being restricted on his Instagram account after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West violated Twitter’s policies by sharing a separate anti-Semitic post and led to him being locked out of that account.
The posts have since been removed but the memory of the messages have left a stain online, prompting calls for the social media giants to “permanently ban” him from the platforms.
Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines
Earlier over the weekend, West shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.
The Anti-Defamation League has labelled West’s behaviour and messages over the past week as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period”.
Josh Gad repost’s Pink’s 2009 Kanye tweet
The Disney star re-tweeted the pop star’s tweet about the rapper in which she wrote, “Kanye West is the biggest piece of s**t on earth. Quote me.”
“Thirteen years later, it’s aged like the finest of wines. Love you (Pink),” Gad tweeted on Monday.
Another Twitter user, added: Another Twitter user added: “Pink was right back then and is now even more correct.”
Pink, whose full name is Alecia Beth Moore, is Jewish. She posted her Kanye comment in 2009 following his interruption of Taylor Swift at the VMAs.
Taylor Swift’s producer slams Kanye West
Jack Antonoff took to Twitter on Monday and wrote, “kanye a little b**ch.”
Antonoff, who is Jewish, is a frequent collaborator with Taylor Swift, who has had her own high-profile run-ins with Kanye over the years.
In 2009, West stormed the stage at the VMAs when Swift went up to collect her award for Best Female Video, beating Beyonce in the process.
The rapper grabbed the microphone from her and said, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” he said. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”
ICYMI: Kanye West told Tucker Carlson his life was ‘threatened’ for wearing White Lives Matter shirt
Kanye West defended wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt he debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a Thursday (6 October) appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
“My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over,” the artist now known as Ye told the Fox News host.
“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he continued. “They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat.
“I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘Okay, green light me then’.”
Keep reading the full briefing from Tom Murray here:
Kanye West says life was 'threatened' over White Lives Matter shirt on Tucker Carlson
‘My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over,’ Ye told host
Jamie Lee Curtis angrily condemns Kanye West’s ‘abhorrent’ anti-Semitic posts: ‘I hope he gets help’
Rapper’s recent social media tirade caused an uproar, with many calling for the social media giants to ‘permanently ban’ him from the platforms.
Inga Parkel has the story.
Jamie Lee Curtis angrily condemns Kanye West's anti-Semitic 'abhorrent' post
Rapper’s recent social media tirade caused an uproar, with many calling for the social media giants to ‘permanently ban’ him from the platforms
Indiana attorney general faces backlash after seeming to defend Kanye West
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was taken to task for comments he made on Twitter on Sunday, where he appeared to defend Kanye West who he viewed as being the latest victim of a cancel culture gone awry.
“The constant hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high. They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, & for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood,” tweeted the Mr Rokita on Sunday.
He later followed up that tweet in a thread and clarified that his post was in reference to Mr West’s comments about “Hollywood elite” and had nothing to do with the comments the rapper made on Saturday night that got him locked out of Twitter.
“My post was specifically and clearly aimed at the hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites, not anything to do with other comments. I have an obvious, clear and substantial Congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish community and Israel,” he tweeted in a follow-up message.
Beneath Mr Rokita’s thread, however, many online began questioning the timing of the attorney general’s message of support for West, who had only hours earlier been locked from the platform for his comments.
“You came to Kanye’s defense immediately after he made anti-semitic remarks -- this isn’t complicated,” tweeted Marc Bodnick, while reporter Marisa Kabas tweeted: “hi todd! jew here. can you tell me how extreme antisemitism equals “independent thinking”?”
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman quote tweeted the attorney general and expressed her disdain at the chief legal advisor’s remarks, writing: “Regardless of what motivates Kanye West, an attorney general defending someone for a lengthy public attack on Jews is a new dimension to 2022.”
Elon Musk welcomed West back to Twitter shortly before the rapper was locked out of account
On Friday night, when Kanye West took to Twitter to put Mark Zuckerberg on notice after his Instagram account was restricted for policy violating posts, Tesla founder Elon Musk welcomed the rapper “back to Twitter”.
West had posted an old photo of himself and the Facebook founder on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”
In the comment section below, the SpaceX founder wrote back: “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”
Kanye West releases ‘Last Week’, 30-minute documentary of unaired footage
Kanye West released a 30-minute documentary on Monday morning, which shows his behind-the-scenes business dealings with Adidas executives, teases the release of new music and shows unaired footage of the rapper with his family.
In some of the clips, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, can be seen in tense business meetings with executives and managers at Adidas about his new clothing line with the fashion label.
In another choppy sequence, the Donda artist can be heard teasing new music. In one song, he raps: “You a fake b**ch/You don’t really love Ye, go listen to Drake, b**ch/You don’t have no idea what it take, b**ch/Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, b**ch.”
Another clip shows West derailing a meeting he took with two executives at Adidas, where he appears to screen a pornographic video for the pair. The executive, who isn’t identified, attempts to maintain control of the meeting, and can he heard saying to West: “Come on.”
In a final clip, West shows an intimate family moment with his daughter North West where he is seen attending one of her basketball games.
A clip in the 30-minute film also shows the entrepreneur speaking with someone on the phone where he appears to be having conversations about brand management.
“It’s time for me to shut the f*** up for the first time, do exactly what everybody’s wanted me to do for the longest.”
Watch the full video here:
House Judiciary GOP sparks outrage with tweet championing Kanye West
The House Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have been blasted for keeping up a tweet simply saying “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” in reference to rapper Kanye West, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump, despite Mr West’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
“Who are three people we really don’t need to hear from ever again, Alex?” one Twitter user said in reference to late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek.
Though the tweet was sent Thursday, prior to Mr West making posts that have been widely acknowledged as anti-Semitic, the official Twitter account for the Republican House Committee on the Judiciary has kept the message up, drawing much ire in the process.
Keep reading the full report from Gustaf Kilander here:
House Judiciary GOP sparks outrage with tweet championing Kanye West
‘It’s wild this tweet is still up days after Kanye went full-blown antisemite. The Republican Party is an active threat to Jewish Americans’
Lizzo reacts to West’s comments about her weight
Lizzo has appeared to respond to Kanye West’s comments about her weight.
In a recent Fox News interview, the Donda rapper said that what he saw as the promotion of obesity by social media companies was “demonic”.
“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots… on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye, told host Tucker Carlson.
During a concert last week- in Toronto, Lizzo appeared to respond back to Ye’s comments, saying: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf***ing name in their motherf***ing mouth for no motherf***ing reason.
“I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” she added.
Anti-Defamation League accuses West of using ‘antisemitic tropes’
The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish NGO specialising in civil rights law, has called out Kanye West for his behaviour and posts over the past week and labelled it “antisemitic. Period”.
“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at https://antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest‘s comments recently, and it’s dangerous,” the anti-hate group tweeted on Sunday, less than a day after the rapper was locked out of his Twitter account for posts that were widely deemed antisemitic.
Earlier, the group had tweeted more explicitly about the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his messages being “deeply troubling”.
“The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” the group tweeted on Friday.
