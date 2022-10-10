Kanye West news - live: Instagram and Twitter lock rapper out of accounts after anti-Semitic posts
The Anti-Defamation League has warned that Ye’s behaviour is ‘deeply troubling’ and ‘dangerous’
Shortly after being restricted on his Instagram account after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West violated Twitter’s policies by sharing a separate anti-Semitic post and led to him being locked out of that account.
The posts have since been removed but the memory of the messages have left a stain online, prompting calls for the social media giants to “permanently ban” him from the platforms.
Late Saturday night, the rapper, now known as Ye, sent a tweet that said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the US military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
He then alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.”
The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines
Earlier over the weekend, West shared a post on Instagram that suggested that Sean “Diddy” Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.
The Anti-Defamation League has labelled West’s behaviour and messages over the past week as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period”.
Anti-Defamation League accuses West of using ‘antisemitic tropes’
The Anti-Defamation League, an international Jewish NGO specialising in civil rights law, has called out Kanye West for his behaviour and posts over the past week and labelled it “antisemitic. Period”.
“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at https://antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest‘s comments recently, and it’s dangerous,” the anti-hate group tweeted on Sunday, less than a day after the rapper was locked out of his Twitter account for posts that were widely deemed antisemitic.
Earlier, the group had tweeted more explicitly about the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his messages being “deeply troubling”.
“The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has,” the group tweeted on Friday.
Kanye West goes after Zuckerberg after Instagram account restricted
Late on Friday night, Kanye West posted an old photo of himself and Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter with a caption that asked: “How you gone kick me off instagram.”
The swipe at the Facebook founder arrived after a post from the rapper had been deleted and his account restricted after he shared a post that Meta said was “violating our policies”.
That post in question was one where West had shared a screenshot of a purported text conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs on his Instagram page. The post suggested that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people and has since been taken down. It was quickly condemned by the American Jewish Committee, an anti-hate group, who slammed West for his “dangerous” and anti-Semitic comments on their Instagram page.
Read the full report from Jenna Amatulli here:
Kanye West’s Instagram restricted after anti-Semitic post, goes after Mark Zuckerberg
The rapper has made headlines in recent days for feuding with ex wife Kim Kardashian and wearing a shirt that said “White Lives Matter”
Fox News hosts forced to make on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West
Fox News hosts conceded that Kanye West’s post directed at Jewish people was “ugly” and “condemnable”, making a swift on-air U-turn shortly after supporting the rapper.
Fox News hosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth along with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy defended West on Sunday after he was suspended from Instagram for posts that were condemned as anti-Semitic.
While Cain and Hegseth said they did not see the posts because they were censored, Campos-Duffy who saw the posts said it was “totalitarian” and “anti-American” for Instagram to delete them.
Hegseth said the rapper would not have been suspended had he not appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show earlier this week.
Yet, after speaking in his defence in an earlier part of the segment, the Fox & Friends Weekend hosts returned to the television screens with a very different perspective after coming to know what he had actually posted.
“We talked about it earlier without knowing about these tweets and saying of course they’re going to put a target, after what he said with Tucker, there’s going to be a target, no doubt,” Hegseth said. “But in this particular case, he brought the target.”
Read the full report from Shweta Sharma here:
Fox News hosts forced to make humiliating on-air U-turn over support for Kanye West
West’s Twitter account also locked after Meta restricts his Instagram
Users call for ‘permanent ban’ on Kanye West’s Twitter account after offensive posts
On the heels of having his Instagram restricted after sharing anti-Semitic posts, Kanye West has now violated Twitter’s rules with an anti-Semitic tweet that’s since been removed and prompted calls to “permanently ban” him from the platform.
He’s also been locked from using the platform.
Late on Saturday night, Mr West shared a tweet that declared he was going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people and alleged that he wasn’t “Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew.” The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced with text that said it violated the Twitter Rules, linking back to the company’s platform use guidelines.
“Stop excusing Kanye West with ‘mental health problems.’ He needs a permanent ban for his antisemitic tweet and to be fully exiled for spreading this hateful rhetoric,” wrote writer Monisha Rajesh.
Keep reading the full report from The Independent’s Jenna Amatulli here:
Twitter locked Kanye West’s account after anti-Semitic tweet
The rapper’s tweet on Saturday night upset many on the social media platform
Welcome to live blog on Kanye West
Here starts The Independent’s live coverage on the fallout from Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts on social media platforms over the weekend.
Follow along here for live updates into the reaction to the rapper getting locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts over the messages he shared on the platforms over the weekend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies