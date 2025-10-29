How the Kardashians’ flaunting of wealth and luxury has affected viewers’ self-worth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Kardashians are back with a new season of their reality series The Kardashians on Disney+.

As a researcher of consumer psychology, I have written about consumer neuroscience and how brands and media shape behavior and self-perception. Watching The Kardashians through that lens reveals more than entertainment. It exposes how luxury and aspiration are woven into identity and sold back to us as self-worth.

The first episode is a materialistic feast. There are close-ups of Dior and Chanel handbags and belts, diamond jewelry and a house sign that reads: “Need money for Birkin.” The Kardashians drive luxury cars, wear designer sunglasses indoors and chat about their Saint Laurent outfits.

open image in gallery In the Kardashian world, material possessions are woven into identity and presented as something to aspire to ( AFP via Getty Images )

Even the camera lingers on the glittering shop windows of Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, home to some of the world’s most exclusive designer stores, though no one is actually shopping. If you haven’t seen it, you probably get the idea. In the Kardashian universe, the unspoken motto seems to be: “To have is to be.”

In their world, material possessions are woven into identity and presented as something to aspire to. But is it really all that glamorous?

Overconsumption can lower our wellbeing. Young people, in particular, often turn to excessive consumption to fit in, boost confidence or gain prestige. Teenagers who idolize others for their wealth or possessions are more likely to struggle with their sense of identity later in life.

Research shows that children and adolescents who place strong importance on material possessions often struggle to develop a clear sense of identity. Without learning who they are beyond what they own, they may find it harder to build lasting self-worth and life satisfaction.

Rather than helping us define who we are, possessions can get in the way. They can obscure or distort our sense of self, leading us to equate value with visibility. On top of that, materialism is linked to depression, likely because people often fail to achieve the identity and happiness they hope consumption will bring.

The Kardashian-Jenners have a massive following. Sisters Kylie, Kim and Khloé each have more than 300 million Instagram followers, a clear sign of their influence.

When we admire someone, we naturally compare ourselves to them, a process known as social comparison. It helps us judge where we stand, whether we are better or worse off than others. In this context, owning the same bag, car or outfit becomes a way to measure worth, since possessions often symbolise status and make the buyer feel closer to the celebrity, as if buying into their world.

open image in gallery The Kardashian-Jenners have a massive following across social media, documenting vacations and family parties ( Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics )

Social comparison is known to drive materialism. It can start to feel like a competition to “catch up” with those we look up to through conspicuous consumption.

When we fail to keep up with the Kardashians, we may feel inadequate, even if we know deep down we were never in the same race. The Kardashian brand cleverly capitalises on this very idea.

The original series title, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, puns on the human instinct to compare and compete. This dynamic fuels not only the show’s popularity but also its beauty, fashion and lifestyle empires, which invite fans to buy into the brand both literally and symbolically.

About the author Cathrine Jansson-Boyd is a professor of Consumer Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

You might think the solution is simply to choose better role models, but it is not that straightforward. People often compare themselves to others without realising it, automatically relying on social comparison when processing information about other people. This tendency does not stop at television.

Social media platforms intensify the same dynamic, giving us endless opportunities to measure our worth against curated snapshots of other people’s lives. Research from 2024 shows that heavy exposure to idealised social-media content is associated with increased materialism, lower life satisfaction and greater stress.

Another study found that engagement with influencer content featuring luxury goods can trigger upward social comparison – the tendency to compare ourselves with people we see as better off – leading to feelings of envy and a stronger urge to buy similar products in order to close that gap.

From influencer “unboxings,” where people film themselves opening luxury purchases, to filtered “day in the life” videos, social media users are constantly exposed to lifestyles that appear effortlessly perfect. When we scroll through feeds full of luxury, beauty and success, we can become more materialistic without ever consciously deciding to.

Seeing the extreme wealth of people like the Kardashians surrounded by luxury can spark feelings of envy and relative deprivation, leading to dissatisfaction with our own lives. That dissatisfaction can then trigger compulsive shopping as we try to soothe those uncomfortable emotions and project wealth ourselves.

Unsurprisingly, compulsive buying is closely tied to materialism. If you value possessions and feel envy toward others, you are far more likely to buy impulsively in an attempt to catch up.

Watching glamorous lifestyles where people seem to have it all can be fun escapism, but it also blurs the line between aspiration and insecurity. Shows like The Kardashians offer a fantasy of perfection that few can match, yet they invite us to measure ourselves against it.

In the end, the pursuit of luxury may leave us feeling emptier, not richer. After all, when having becomes being, it is worth asking what is left of the self once the shopping stops.