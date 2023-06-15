Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolded a reporter who she felt asked an “irresponsible” question about transgender athletes by insinuating they can be “dangerous”, during the White House Press Briefing on Tuesday (13 June).

Journalist Owen Jensen of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), a Catholic-themed news network, asked Ms Jean-Pierre if the Biden administration was worried “about the physical safety of females directly competing against males in sports” as it pertains to proposed changes to Title IX.

Mr Jensen cited a tweet from Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) who claimed that “having biological males in women’s sports is unsafe, unfair, and wrong” and that “Congress needs to listen to the American people and pass my bill to protect our female athletes.”

After answering Mr Jensen’s initial question, Ms Jean-Pierre added: “What you’re alluding to is basically saying that transgender kids are dangerous. It sounds like that’s what you’re saying … that is dangerous. That is a dangerous thing to say.”

“That’s something that I have to call out,” Ms Jean-Pierre added.

Mr Jensen interrupted Ms Jean-Pierre multiple times to try to clarify that he was not insinuating anything.

Ms Jean-Pierre said: “That is irresponsible. I have just laid out how complicated this issue is. I have just laid out why it’s complicated. And so, anything that you have, any additional questions, I refer to the Department of Education.”

Ms Jean-Pierre then moved on to the next question.

The Independent has reached out to Eternal Word Television Network for comment.

The proposed changes to Title IX would not allow public schools and colleges that receive federal funding to outrightly ban transgender students from participating on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Though there are some exclusions for certain sports