FedEx worker fired after viral video shows her telling influencer to ‘go back to your country’
Worker later makes her own TikTok video to apologise for ‘racist comment’
Related video: Tiktok Influencer shows reality of living with sleep disorder
FedEx has fired an employee who was seen in a viral TikTok video telling a Spanish-speaking influencer to “go back to your country” while arguing over a delivery package.
“This behaviour is unacceptable and contrary to the professionalism demonstrated by service providers in safely and reliably delivering millions of packages every day,” a spokesperson for FedEx Ground was quoted as saying to Insider.
The action comes after a video filmed by sketch comedy creator Karla De La Torre or “Karleshion”, who has nearly 10 million followers on TikTok, was uploaded on TikTok on Tuesday.
The video soon went viral, gathering over 26 million views, and showed an argument that appeared to already have been underway between the influencer and the FedEx worker, whose name was not revealed.
The worker is seen carrying a large package from a FedEx truck out onto a front yard and asking for help in moving the boxes being delivered to the influencer.
When Ms De La Torre responded in Spanish, the FedEx worker is seen mocking and yelling, “go back to your country” and “this is America” at her.
On Wednesday, the now-former FedEx employee posted her own TikTok under the handle @annessa222.
“I ended up saying a racist comment and I’m deeply sorry,” she said.
“I wanna deeply apologise to Karla and her family because I shouldn’t have acted like that.”
She claimed their argument broke out after Ms De La Torre accused her of breaking her package.
The FedEx statement added that the employee had been fired with immediate effect.
“FedEx Ground expects the highest levels of conduct from service providers, and we can confirm that this individual is no longer providing service,” the statement said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies