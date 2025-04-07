Karmelo Anthony’s online fundraiser was at $140,000; then it was taken offline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An online fundraising effort had raised $140,000 within days to help defend teenager Karmlo Anthony who is facing a murder charge over the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf in Texas this month. Then it suddenly disappeared.

However, another fundraising page on a separate platform has now raised more than $160,000. At the same time, local police have revealed that they are working with the FBI on a separate investigation into fake social media posts claiming to be from Frisco’s police chief.

The fundraisers and fake news investigations come after Metcalf, a 17-year-old Frisco Memorial High School student, was stabbed to death on April 2.

Police arrested Anthony, a 17-year-old Frisco Centennial High School student, and he remains in Collin County jail with a bond set at $1 million, facing a first-degree felony murder charge in a case that has drawn widespread attention.

The earlier page set up for Anthony alleged the teen was “jumped” by Metcalf and his twin brother at a track meet on Wednesday and that Anthony knew at least one of the brothers.

The page described Anthony as a “respectful, well-mannered young man” with “ZERO criminal history—not even a blemish.” Anthony's lawyer, Deric Walpole, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that he has maintained he acted in self-defense.

open image in gallery A crowdfunding page had been set up for Anthony on a popular platform, raising six figures, but has since been taken down ( Frisco Police Department )

But by Monday, the fundraising page had been removed. A spokesperson for the platform behind the page told The Independent in a statement they “prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes.”

The terms of service of the crowdfunding site say, “financial and violent crimes, including those related to money laundering, murder, robbery, assault, battery, sex crimes or crimes against minors,” go against its rules.

Its rules state, “We may remove any User Content–including any Fundraisers–that we determine violates these Terms of Service. "

A separate fundraising account on the conservative GiveSendGo platform has raised more than $160,000 of a target of $200,000 and purports to be the official fund to help Anthony.

“This is the Official Support Fund for Karmelo and his family during this challenging and difficult time,” the brief description from the Anthony family said.

“The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever.”

The largest single donation so far is $3000, while eight other donations of $1000 to $1500 have also been made.

“Praying for justice! Real justice!” a donor wrote alongside her $1500 contribution.

An anonymous contributor wrote: “Self-Defense - FREE this young man! Why have a knife at a track meet? Why not ask why he needed to? To protect himself from bullies.”

Austin is white, and Karmelo is Black.

Experts on online misinformation told The Dallas Morning News that one of the fake posts created using the name of Frisco Police Chief David Shilson seemed designed to provoke racial tension.

University of Cincinnati professor Jeffrey Layne Blevins said there were several “red flags” in the fake post, including inflammatory language. It identified Metcalf by name, but referred to Anthony as a “suspect” or “black teen”.

Frisco Police said they were aware of the post and urged people to rely only on verified police social media accounts.

“Criminal charges will be pursued in this matter,” the department said on social media.

Officials said the FBI was helping investigate the fake social media posts, The Dallas Morning News reported.