Comedian Kate Quigley says she “is on the mend” after taking cocaine laced with fentanyl that killed three at a Los Angeles house party.

Ms Quigley took to Twitter to update fans on her condition after she was hospitalised after becoming unresponsive at a party in the Venice Beach area over the weekend.

She was responding to a tweet from comedian Jamie Kennedy who called the shocking incident “an absolute tragedy” and sent his love to Ms Quigley.

“Awww. Thx love. Im on the mend,” the 39-year-old replied on Wednesday, along with a heart and prayer emoji.

Comedians Fuquan Johnson, 42, and Enrico Colangeli, 48, died from suspected drug overdoses following a house party in Venice Beach.

Natalie Williamson, 33, a comedian and a personal friend of Ms Quigley’s also died in the shocking incident.

Ms Quigley’s friend Brian Redban was the first to confirm that she had survived the overdose, sharing a text message she had sent him that read: “I’m alive. Not great. But I’m OK.”

LAPD is investigating the incident, but the homicide unit has not been notified on the case, according to TMZ.

Emergency services were called to an address near a property where Ms Quigley used to live in the fashionable neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Colangeli, Mr Johnson and Ms Williamson were found dead, while Ms Quigley was unconscious.

Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the LAPD, said there “was no indication of foul play.”

Ms Quigley used to date Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker and has appeared in television shows such as The Office and Star Trek: Hidden Frontier.

Following her hospitalisation her mother had posted on Facebook that her daughter was lucid for just “moments.”

“Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time,” Fran Wyles wrote in the Facebook post.

“We are optimistic that she will recover,” she added as she warned that “it won’t be quick.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, and is a leading cause of overdose deaths in the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 81,000 people died from drug-related overdoses in the 12 months up to May 2020.