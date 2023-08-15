Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who worked for Katharine McPhee and David Foster as a nanny was killed after being run over at a California car dealership, say reports.

Yadira Calito was killed when an 84-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 ploughed into the reception area of Hamer Toyota in the Los Angeles area last week, according to TMZ.com.

The 55-year-old nanny was pinned under the car and dragged 20ft before she could be freed. She was taken to hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, the outlet reported.

Investigators say that the 84-year-old driver, who is from Mission Hills, had taken her car into the dealership fora service and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. No arrests have been made following the incident.

“As the vehicle proceeded forward in a southerly direction towards the business, the driver accelerated for unknown reasons and collided with several people who were inside. The force of the collision caused injuries to two employees, and a customer. Major damage was also caused to the inside of the business,” LAPD said in a statement after the accident.

Two Toyota workers, aged 23 and 35, were also injured in the incident but are expected to make a full recovery, says TMZ.

McPhee cancelled the final two shows of her Asian tour, posting on Instagram that her family had suffered a “horrible tragedy” and that she needed to return home quickly.

The couple married in 2019 and share a 2-year-old son, Rennie.