Top Democrat’s daughter arrested for clashing with police at protest

A top US democrat has said she loves her daughter after revealing she was arrested in clashes with the police.

Katherine Clark, the House Democratic whip, tweeted: “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.

“This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Riley Dowell, 23, was detained on Saturday night in Boston, Massachusetts after allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer during clashes.

In a statement on its website, the Boston Police Department said Ms Dowell was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Police said officers responded to a report at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common.

They found a person, identified as Dowell, a resident of Melrose, defacing the monument with spray paint and anti-police phrases, according to police.

Katherine Clark tweeted a message of love for her daughter who was arrested over the weekend (AP)

During the arrest, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” police said, adding that “an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Dowell was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging, police said.

A fatal police shooting earlier this month in nearby Cambridge sparked protests over use of force. A 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Sayed Faisal, was shot and killed by Cambridge police. He had advanced on officers with what police described as a kukri, a type of sword, and a less-than-lethal “sponge round” had failed to stop him, police said.

Clark is in her sixth term in the House and represents the state’s 5th Congressional District.