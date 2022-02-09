New York Governor lifts state’s indoor mask mandates

New York state has lifted its indoor mask mandate as cases of the Omicron variant plummetted by more than 90 per cent from its January peak.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday she would allow the state mandate requiring masks at businesses without vaccination status checks to expire.

A mandate in New York City remains in place, and other cities and towns across the state would be responsible for setting their own rules on masking, she said.

Ms Hochul said face coverings will still be required in schools and childcare centres, state-run nursing homes, homeless shelters and healthcare centres.

“We hit our peak on January 7, but now we’ve noticed a 93 per cent drop in cases,” Ms Hochul said.

“That is exactly what we’ve been waiting for.”

Ms Hochul said she would review the mandate on masks in schools next month.