New York Governor lifts state’s indoor mask mandates
Kathy Hochul says masks will still be required in schools, childcare and healthcare centres
New York state has lifted its indoor mask mandate as cases of the Omicron variant plummetted by more than 90 per cent from its January peak.
Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday she would allow the state mandate requiring masks at businesses without vaccination status checks to expire.
A mandate in New York City remains in place, and other cities and towns across the state would be responsible for setting their own rules on masking, she said.
Ms Hochul said face coverings will still be required in schools and childcare centres, state-run nursing homes, homeless shelters and healthcare centres.
“We hit our peak on January 7, but now we’ve noticed a 93 per cent drop in cases,” Ms Hochul said.
“That is exactly what we’ve been waiting for.”
Ms Hochul said she would review the mandate on masks in schools next month.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies