Watch live as Alabama Senator Katie Britt makes her response to the president’s State of the Union address.

Ms Britt, who at 42 is the youngest Republican woman to serve in the US Senate, was officially endorsed by Donald Trump 10 June 2022, calling her a “fearless America First warrior.”

Ms Britt publicly aligned herself with Donald Trump, though despite alleging there may have been “fraud” during the 2020 election, has never claimed that it was “stolen”, as the former president has done consistently since he left office.

Last month, the Alabama outlet AL.com reported that all eight GOP members of the state’s congressional delegation were opposed to the proposed border legislation.

“At every step along the way, President Biden has made it clear that he doesn’t want to end the border crisis - he wants to enable it,” she wrote on X on 5 February. “I won’t support this supplemental funding bill, because it would not effectively stop President Biden from continuing his mass migration agenda.”

Ms Britt’s journey to Congress began in June 2021 when she announced her candidacy for the 2022 Senate election in Alabama – having never previously run for public office.