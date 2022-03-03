Stanford women’s soccer star Katie Meyer was found dead on the California university’s campus at the age of 22.

Meyer, the goalkeeper and captain of her team, died at an on-campus residence hall the university confirmed, but a cause of death was not given.

The senior athlete, who was studying international relations and history, helped Stanford win the national championship in 2019.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general,” Stanford said in a statement.

The university says it has made resources available for those impacted by Meyer’s death.

“There are no words to express the deep sadness we feel about Katie Meyer’s passing,” Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said in a statement.

“Katie was an outstanding student-athlete and a beloved, passionate leader here at Stanford. Our entire athletics community is heartbroken and Katie will be deeply missed.”

The school initially announced the death of a student on Tuesday, but did not announce Meyer’s name until her family had been told.

Meyer, who went to high school in Newbury Park, California, has one older sister and one younger sister.