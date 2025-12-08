Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 54-year-old father died after heroically keeping his young son afloat when their kayak capsized in a California lake over the weekend, officials said.

California State Park peace officers responded to reports of screaming and people in distress just after 4 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area near the city of Riverside, according to California State Park officials.

The father and his 7-year-old son, neither of whom has been identified, had been kayaking when their vessel capsized. Neither was wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Officers recovered the father, who was unconscious and partially submerged, while his son “was in distress but conscious and holding his father, helping to keep himself above water,” officials said.

“Investigators noted that the father heroically kept his son afloat throughout the ordeal, supporting him until rescue personnel arrived,” officials added.

open image in gallery A father has been hailed a hero after keeping his young son afloat when their kayak capsized in a move that led to his death, officials said ( Lake Perris State Recreation Area / Facebook )

First responders immediately began CPR on the father, and both he and his son were taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His son remains hospitalized for evaluation.

Parkgoer Michelle Juarez witnessed some of the rescue, telling KTLA that first responders spent nearly an hour trying to revive the father.

“I would say that it was at least 45 minutes that CPR was going on. We could hear them from the boat them saying, ‘Take the child to the ambulance,’” she said. “I just pray for the family.”

California law requires children under 12 to wear a life jacket on moving recreational vessels.

“California State Parks extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy,” officials said in the press release.

The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death. The incident is also being investigated by California State Parks law enforcement personnel.