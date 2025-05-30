Japan's palace confirms former princess Mako has first baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Japanese princess Mako Komuro has given birth to her first child, palace officials confirmed Friday, though they gave no details, saying she is no longer a royal member.

The Imperial Household Agency said both the mother and child are in good health, but did not disclose the baby's date of birth or gender.

The former princess, 33, is a niece of Emperor Naruhito. She married a former college classmate Kei Komuro, a commoner, and renounced her royal status in 2021 as required by Japan's Imperial House Law. Days after their marriage, the couple moved to New York where her husband works as a lawyer.

Officials said that while the birth involved a former royal, the palace decided to publicly confirm the news after media reports earlier this month on the baby's arrival. They added that they hoped Mako would live in a quiet environment.

Mako's parents, Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Kiko, and younger siblings — Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito — are delighted and wished Mako's family happiness, officials said.

Japanese tabloid magazine Josei Seven recently published images of Mako and Kei Komuro seen walking with a baby stroller in a neighborhood of New York.

Mako and her husband met at Tokyo’s International Christian University. They announced in September 2017 their intention to marry the following year, but the wedding was suspended for four years due to a financial dispute involving Kei Komuro's mother.

Due to the controversy, Mako also declined a dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family.

Mako’s loss of royal status comes from the Imperial House Law, which allows only male succession.

The rule leaves only Akishino and his son Hisahito in line to succeed Naruhito. A government panel is discussing a more stable succession system, but conservatives reject female succession and only plan to allow female royals to help perform public duties after marriage.