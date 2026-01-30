Starmer arrives in Shanghai as he looks to boost UK business opportunities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Chinese financial center of Shanghai on Friday in his bid to boost business opportunities for U.K. firms in the world's second-largest economy, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a possible opposition to any deal between Beijing and London.

Starmer has brought more than 50 business leaders on his trip to China, the first by a British prime minister in eight years.

He started his trip in Beijing, where he met Chinese leaders including Xi Jinping. The two pledged to pursue a long-term and stable strategic partnership, in what was seen as a sign of improving ties after several years of friction between the two countries.

In Washington, Trump suggested he may oppose to any deal, and then pivoted to Canada, with which he has had a series of sharp exchanges since Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China earlier this month.

“Well, it’s very dangerous for them to do that" he said, when asked about Starmer's visit and any U.K. trade talks with Beijing. "And it’s even more dangerous, I think, for Canada to get into business with China. Canada is not doing well. They’re doing very poorly.”

“You can’t look at China as the answer,” he said.

Starmer and Carney are among a series of foreign leaders visiting Beijing as their nations seek to improve ties with China. Many have seen their countries' economies buffeted by Trump's tariffs and are looking to expand other export markets.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.