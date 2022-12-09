Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keith Raniere loses appeal in NXIVM case

Clémence Michallon
Friday 09 December 2022 17:23
(AP)

Keith Raniere, the former leader of NXIVM, has lost a federal appeal of his criminal conviction and sentencing.

A federal appeals court in New York on Friday (9 December) affirmed his conviction on charges including sex trafficking, the sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor conspiracy. In doing so, the court rejected all of Raniere’s arguments, likely bringing his case to an end.

On the same date, the court also affirmed the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, who had entered a guilty plea over her involvement in NXIVM.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in