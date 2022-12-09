Keith Raniere loses appeal in NXIVM case

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keith Raniere, the former leader of NXIVM, has lost a federal appeal of his criminal conviction and sentencing.

A federal appeals court in New York on Friday (9 December) affirmed his conviction on charges including sex trafficking, the sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor conspiracy. In doing so, the court rejected all of Raniere’s arguments, likely bringing his case to an end.

On the same date, the court also affirmed the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, who had entered a guilty plea over her involvement in NXIVM.

More follows...