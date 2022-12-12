Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 22-year-old college student who disappeared during a study abroad course in France are desperately seeking information.

Ken DeLand Jr, 22, was last seen at a sporting goods store in Montelimar on 3 December. Store surveillance cameras caught him entering and making an $8.40 purchase before leaving again.

Mr DeLand is in his final year of study at St John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, according to The Daily Beast. After joining a study abroad program run by the University of Grenoble Alpes, he was placed in France.

Kenneth DeLand Sr told ABC’s Good Morning America that his son checked in with the family at least every-other day, and describes him as a "friendly, outgoing college student."

"He loves to travel. So, this trip has been something that he’s really looked forward to and enjoyed," Mr DeLand Sr said.

However, despite his demeanor and consistent check-ins, Mr DeLand Jr’s communications with his family ceased on 27 November, just a week before his last known sighting.

A school administrator in France was forced to call Mr DeLand Jr’s mother, Carol Laws, around the same time to inform her that she had filed a missing persons report for the student.

"She said that she had to file a missing persons report because they had not seen him in 24 hours," Ms Laws said.

In a video posted to a website dedicated to finding Mr DeLand Jr — called "Find Ken DeLand" — Ms Laws laments her inability to join the search.

"I’m not there. I’m here — thousands of miles away. This can’t be possible. How did he go missing? What happened?" she asks in the video.

The family created the website in hopes that someone with information on their son’s whereabouts will see it and reach out.

In addition to the physical distance between the family and their son’s last known whereabouts, Mr DeLand Sr and Ms Laws have acknowledged that their son is an adult and no agency can be compelled to report his whereabouts to them.

"We understand that Kenny is an adult, and the University, as well as local, national, and international police hands, are tied," they wrote on the website. "Neither the US nor French administration can share his whereabouts. What we do know is there is a missing person’s report filed."

Mr DeLand Jr’s classes conclude on 17 December, and his visa expires on 20 January.