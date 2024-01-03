Kentucky Capitol evacuated after bomb threat
An email stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols across the country
State legislators have been evacuated from the Kentucky Capitol building after the Secretary of State’s Office received a bomb threat via email, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.
According to the outlet, the same email was distributed to multiple secretaries of state across the country as part of a mass chain. The email reportedly stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols throughout the US.
In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov Andy Beshear, confirmed that everyone inside the building was safe but noted that Kentucky State Police had ordered the evacuation of all individuals.
He said the agency is “aware of similar threats made to other officers across the country.” Michigan, Connecticut and Georgia also issued evacuations at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning.
Mr Beshear added: “We thank our first responders for their quick response and we will provide more updates.”
This is a developing story.
