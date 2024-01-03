Kentucky Capitol evacuated after bomb threat

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

State legislators have been evacuated from the Kentucky Capitol building after the Secretary of State’s Office received a bomb threat via email, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

According to the outlet, the same email was distributed to multiple secretaries of state across the country as part of a mass chain. The email reportedly stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols throughout the US.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov Andy Beshear, confirmed that everyone inside the building was safe but noted that Kentucky State Police had ordered the evacuation of all individuals.

He said the agency is “aware of similar threats made to other officers across the country.” Michigan, Connecticut and Georgia also issued evacuations at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning.

Mr Beshear added: “We thank our first responders for their quick response and we will provide more updates.”

This is a developing story.