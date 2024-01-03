Jump to content

Kentucky Capitol evacuated after bomb threat

An email stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols across the country

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 03 January 2024 16:41
<p>FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, April 7, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky Democrats took their legal fight to the state's highest court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in challenging Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)</p>

FILE - The Kentucky Capitol is seen, April 7, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky Democrats took their legal fight to the state's highest court on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in challenging Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

State legislators have been evacuated from the Kentucky Capitol building after the Secretary of State’s Office received a bomb threat via email, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

According to the outlet, the same email was distributed to multiple secretaries of state across the country as part of a mass chain. The email reportedly stated that bombs had been placed in state capitols throughout the US.

In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Gov Andy Beshear, confirmed that everyone inside the building was safe but noted that Kentucky State Police had ordered the evacuation of all individuals.

He said the agency is “aware of similar threats made to other officers across the country.” Michigan, Connecticut and Georgia also issued evacuations at their state capitol buildings on Wednesday morning.

Mr Beshear added: “We thank our first responders for their quick response and we will provide more updates.”

This is a developing story.

