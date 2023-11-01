At least one dead, another trapped in Kentucky coal plant collapse
One man died and another is still trapped after a structure collapse at a coal plant in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
The state's governor, Andy Beshear, confirmed on Wednesday that"at least one" worker had been killed.
“Kentucky, we have some tough news out of Martin County to share,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “At least one of the workers trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant has died. Please pray for the family and loved ones of this individual.”
The worker who died has not yet been identified.
Rescuers have made contact with the trapped worker, but are still working to retrieve him.
