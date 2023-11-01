At least one dead, another trapped in Kentucky coal plant collapse

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One man died and another is still trapped after a structure collapse at a coal plant in eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

The state's governor, Andy Beshear, confirmed on Wednesday that"at least one" worker had been killed.

“Kentucky, we have some tough news out of Martin County to share,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “At least one of the workers trapped inside the collapsed coal preparation plant has died. Please pray for the family and loved ones of this individual.”

The worker who died has not yet been identified.

Rescuers have made contact with the trapped worker, but are still working to retrieve him.