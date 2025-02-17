At least 10 dead in Kentucky after severe flooding sweeps the South

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 10 people are dead following deadly flash flooding that slammed the Southeast over the weekend.

The majority of deaths were reported in Kentucky, which saw up to seven inches of rainfall and forced the Kentucky River to its highest level in decades.

“Kentucky is still experiencing widespread impacts from the severe weather. We need everyone to be aware that conditions are dangerous, and folks need to stay off the roads in areas with high water,” Governor Andy Beshear warned in a social media post on Monday morning.

Of the nine deaths confirmed by Governor Andy Beshear, three were in Pike County. The county had implemented a travel ban and a curfew in response to the flooding, according to LEX 18.

open image in gallery Up to seven inches of flooding was reported in Kentucky over the weekend. At least 10 people there and in Georgia were killed during flash floods ( Louisville Metro Police Department/Facebook )

Of the more than 1,000 rescues across the state since the storm began, more than 50 swift-water rescue operations were completed in the area.

Other deaths were reported in Hart and Clay Counties. A mother and her 7-year-old child were swept away by floodwaters in Hart, according to WBKO-TV.

In southeastern Kentucky, a 73-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in Clay County, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Revelle Berry said.

Another death also occurred in Georgia early Sunday. A person was killed in Atlanta after an uprooted tree fell on a home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

open image in gallery A failed levee resulted in the evacuation of hundreds near Tennessee’s Obion River. A state of emergency was declared in the area ( Madison County, TN - Government/Facebook )

No deaths were reported in Tennessee, where a levee had failed along the Obion River. Images showed entire neighborhoods surrounded by viscous, brownish water. A state of emergency was declared and additional rescues were underway.

"It’s worse than I have seen it before. It’s truly a life-threatening event," Rives Fire Chief Campbell Rice said, according to FOX 13.

More than 100 rescues were reported in Southwest Virginia, WVTF said, amid wintry weather and frigid temperatures.

Nearly 244,000 customers were without power in seven eastern states on Monday, according to tracker PowerOutage.US. More than 45,000 were in Virginia and over 80,000 were out in Pennsylvania.

open image in gallery More than 100 rescues were reported in Southwest Virginia. More than 45,000 customers were still without power in the state on Monday ( Chesterfield County Fire and EMS/Facebook )

The National Weather Service had previously warned of storms moving across the eastern U.S., predicting heavy snow over northern New York into northern New England until early on Monday.

On Monday, a winter storm watch was issued around much of Kentucky. Forecasters said that “impactful snow accumulations” were expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

“Hazardous road conditions will negatively impact to the Wednesday morning commute. Make plans now for interruptions to daily activities,” the National Weather Service’s Louisville office advised.

open image in gallery In addition to rain, snow will fall over much of the impacted areas of Kentucky this week. The heaviest snow will fall on Tuesday night and into Wednesday ( AP )

Stream and river levels are also expected to continue to rise over the next few days, causing new flooding in some areas.

“Use caution, as some roads may be washed out. Do not drive around barricades,” it said.

Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the NWS said the impact of the downpours would “continue for a while.”

“Any time there’s flooding, the flooding can last a lot longer than the rain lasts,” he said on Sunday.

open image in gallery Forecasters warned that river levels would continue to rise. New flooding is expected in some areas ( AP )

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Sunday that President Donald Trump had approved his request for disaster relief funding. In a post on X he noted the “historic impact” of the weather, which included mudslides and snow.

Later on Sunday, Trump declared an emergency in the state of Kentucky, in response to a request by Beshear. The president granted assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – which he has previously suggested he intends to shut down.

open image in gallery A request for disaster relief funding has been approved by President Donald Trump. However, the danger wasn’t over on Monday ( AP )

“FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding,” a statement from the White House read.

The Trump administration fired 200 workers at FEMA on Friday.

open image in gallery Elsewhere, heavy snowfall amounts were expected in parts of New England and northern New York, as well as in the Dakotas, near to the Canadian border ( AP )

Elsewhere, heavy snowfall amounts, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph and creating “hazardous whiteout conditions,” were expected in parts of New England and northern New York, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures as low as the minus 30s are expected for the Northern Plains and near the Canadian border. Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures in the Dakotas and Minnesota of minus 40 to minus 50 are expected, the agency added.