Video shows dramatic rescue of abducted Kentucky 6-year-old girl

A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to the quick actions of neighbors after she had been abducted by a man.

Police arrested Robby Wildt, 40, after he grabbed the girl and put her in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping a minor.

Neighbors who witnessed the event gave police a detailed description of the kidnapper and the vehicle along with a partial license plate number, according to a police spokesperson.

The girl was quickly returned to her family after police intercepted the vehicle.