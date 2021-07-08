Video shows dramatic rescue of abducted Kentucky 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to the quick actions of neighbors after she had been abducted by a man.
Police arrested Robby Wildt, 40, after he grabbed the girl and put her in his car. He has been charged with kidnapping a minor.
Neighbors who witnessed the event gave police a detailed description of the kidnapper and the vehicle along with a partial license plate number, according to a police spokesperson.
The girl was quickly returned to her family after police intercepted the vehicle.
