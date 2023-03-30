‘Fatalities expected’ after two US Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There could be “several casualties” following the collision between two United States Army Blackhawk helicopters during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, according to reports.

The Army base Fort Campbell said that the helicopters involved were from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) which confirmed the crash on Twitter and said that it resulted in “several casualties”.

Earlier, the army base officials had said in a statement: “The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

“Right now our focus is on the soldiers and their families who were involved,” it added.

It was earlier reported that fatalities were expected.

The crash took place during a training incident around 10pm in Trigg County.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear tweeted: “We have got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected.”

He added that the state police and local officials were responding to the incident.

“Please pray for all those affected,” he said.

The incident is under investigation, the statement from Fort Campbell said.

“The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” the officials said on Facebook.