Four kids among six killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky highway

Six people were killed when a driver heading the wrong way on a Kentucky interstate crashed into a family’s car carrying five people.

Police say that four of the victims in the crash, which took place on I-75 near Lexington, Kentucky, were children.

Investigators say that the accident occurred when a southbound car was driving in the northbound lane around nine miles south of the city.

The wrong-way driver has been identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County, Kentucky.

The Fayette County coroner has identified the victims in the northbound car, who were all from Owentown, Kentucky, as Catherine Greene, 30; Santanna Greene, 11; Karmen Greene, nine ; Brayden Boxwell, five; and Jack Greene, two.

The cause of death for all six victims was “multiple blunt trauma injuries,” the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said.

Police say they had been called about the driver but the accident happened before officers could reach her.

It is the second fatal wrong-way crash on the busy freeway in Lexington since January 2019.

Six people were killed when a suspected drunk driver going in the wrong direction crashed into a vehicle carrying a family of five from Michigan.

A coroner later determined that the driver had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.