Woman recovers lottery ticket she threw away and ends up winning top prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Kentucky woman has won the state lottery after nearly losing the winning ticket by throwing it in the trash.

Pamela Howard-Thornton of Shepherdsville, not far south of Louisville, bought four tickets for the Flamingo Bingo scratch-off game at a rest stop store in nearby Lebanon Junction after having a dream about winning a large jackpot.

"I just had this premonition – go get that ticket," she told lottery officials.

But the tickets lay forgotten on her countertop until around 11:30pm that night, she said, when she remembered to play them.

"The first three were not winners so I put them in the trash. Then I was like ‘where’s my fourth ticket?' I looked in the trash and I was like, 'oh, my gosh, I threw it away.'"

Luckily, Howard-Thornton was able to recover the ticket, and won the game's top prize of $80,000 — or $57,600 after taxes.

"I scanned it, of course, I started crying, and I started shouting and screaming," she said. "I immediately called my daughter and my mom.

"My mom has always said she would give anything if she could just see me hit a big ticket before something happens to her. When I called her the night I won, she was so thankful and happy for me."

Howard-Thornton told lottery officials she would use the money to buy a new car, pay off bills, and make a gift for her mom.

The current Flamingo Bingo run began on May 15 and is ongoing, with one $80,000 prize and eight $1,000 prizes still to be won.

The odds of winning that top prize are one in 360,000, which is is about 50 percent more improbable than being attacked by a grizzly bear during a backcountry hike in Yellowstone National Park — or, assuming you live in the U.S., about 24 times more improbable than being struck by lightning at some point during your lifetime.