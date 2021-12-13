President Biden declares major federal disaster in Kentucky

US President Joe Biden declared a major federal disaster in tornadoes-hit Kentucky on Friday, promising additional federal aid to people in the affected areas, a statement from the White House said on Sunday.

The statement read: “Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing.”

Affected counties such as Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren will be provided with federal aid, the White House said in the statement.

These funds will cover grants for temporary housing and home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners affected from the havoc wreaked by the tornadoes.

The White House said federal funding will be extended to the Kentucky Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organisations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the said counties.

The move from White House came shortly after Kentucky governor Andy Beshear sought the declaration amid widespread destruction by the deadly tornadoes in the small city of Mayfield and a candle factory.

Mr Biden cleared the request on Sunday evening.

At least 80 confirmed deaths have been reported from the state ravaged by tornadoes since Friday night which have uprooted an Amazon warehouse and left hundreds displaced.

Governor Beshear said that the toll from the “most devastating tornado event” in history, which has flattened and dismantled the sturdiest of structures, could well surpass 100.

Mr Beshear said one of the twisters ripped across 227 miles (365 kilometres) of terrain.

John Brogan has been named as the federal coordinating officer for the federal recovery operations in the affected areas by the White House statement.

“Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed,” the statement added.

The statement by White House has shared the website and contact number for affected individuals and business owners who want to apply for assistance.

People can call on the toll-free numbers — 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired — on all days of the week from 7am to 10pm.