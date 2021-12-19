Surveillance video captures bank’s Christmas tree shaking before Kentucky tornado tore through building

The First National Bank (FNB), in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky was heavily impacted by last week’s tornado

Gino Spocchia
Sunday 19 December 2021 21:23
Comments

Christmas trees and standee posters shaking as tornado hits FNB Bank in Kentucky

Surveillance video from inside a bank shows the branch’s Christmas tree violently swaying before the building was hit by powerful tornado last week.

The First National Bank (FNB), in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed when the town was hit by the extreme storm last Friday night.

The footage showed glass shattering in windows and door frames snapping as the tornado makes impacts. The Christmas tree is tossed across the floor.

The bank was one of dozens of buildings levelled in the area.

Recommended

FNB said: “Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones. Buildings and possessions can be replaced and now we will focus on rebuilding Mayfield together.”

A bank employee, named Brook, said the building was destroyed “in the blink of an eye”, but that her bosses were able to retrieve the footage, in an interview with Fox Weather.

“I was driving yesterday and our CIO (chief information officer) text and he said you got to get here right now, we have the surveillance [video], the server was unharmed,” she said.

Brook added that her CIO said that “people need to see this, they need to see how destructive this tornado was, how fast. In the blink of an eye things were gone, and it was”.

The tornado outbreak tore across six states last week leaving a trail of destruction.

Kentucky was particularly badly hit with Governor Andy Beshear reporting the death toll at 78 people, including more than a dozen in Mayfield and the surrounding Graves County.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in