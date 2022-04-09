AP Week in Pictures: Global
April 2-8, 2022
From Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill celebrating the Annunciation preceding the celebration of Orthodox Easter in front of the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, to Olivia Rodrigo, winner of three Grammy awards for best pop vocal album for “Sour,” best new artist and best pop solo performance for “drivers license,” in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, to U.S. President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watching as the senate votes on her confirmation at the White House in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
