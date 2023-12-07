Son of US Sen. Kevin Cramer crashes during police chase, killing North Dakota sheriff's deputy

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer crashed into a North Dakota sheriff's vehicle during a police chase, pushing it into a deputy and killing him, according to authorities and the Republican senator's family.

Ian Cramer, of Bismarck, was arrested and jailed following Wednesday's crash and charges are pending, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release. The name of the Mercer County deputy who was killed has not been released, and the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to a Thursday voicemail seeking further information.

“We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us,” Kevin Cramer said in a statement.

The first-term senator wrote that his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” Earlier Wednesday, Ian Cramer insisted on “going to his brother Ike,” who died in 2018, according the statement, which doesn't further explain what that means. As a result, the senator's wife, Kris, took Ian Cramer to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismarck.

When Kris Cramer got out of the family's Chevrolet Tahoe, Ian Cramer got into the driver's seat and drove off, Kevin Cramer said. The senator's daughter tracked the SUV through a cellphone and alerted the authorities.

The highway patrol said a Mercer County deputy saw Cramer and the SUV in the town of Hazen. Cramer fled and, during the chase, crashed an unoccupied Mercer County Sheriff's vehicle that was parked on the side of a road, the patrol said.

A deputy was standing behind the parked vehicle and preparing to deploy a tire deflation device to end the chase. The impact of the crash pushed the vehicle into the deputy, killing him.

Ian Cramer was taken to a hospital in Hazen and then to the Mercer County Jail in Stanton.

Kevin Cramer was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the House. In addition to Ian, Cramer and his wife have two other sons, two daughters and six grandchildren, according to a biography on Cramer’s Senate web page.

Salter reported from O'Fallon, Missouri.