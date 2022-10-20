Son of legendary wrestler Kevin Nash dies at the age of 26

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The son of legendary professional wrestler Kevin Nash has died at the age of 26.

Nash and his wife, Tamara, announced that their son, Tristen, had died in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement on behalf of the Nash family was posted on Twitter by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” he posted.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

“The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

No cause of death or any other details were given in the statement.

Nash, 63, wrestled under the nickname Diesel in the 1990s and was the WWF champion from November 1994 until November 1995.

Tristen was reportedly Kevin and Tamara Nash’s only son.