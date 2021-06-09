Keystone XL pipeline terminated by developers
TC Energy has formally terminated its Keystone XL pipeline project after consulting with Alberta’s government, the company announced on Wednesday.
The decision follows President Joe Biden’s revocation of a permit within his first day in office, prohibiting the pipeline to cross the northern US border and effectively shutting down its construction.
More follows...
