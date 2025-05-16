Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Management at a Kid Rock-themed restaurant and bar in Nashville reportedly rushed non-citizen employees off the premises during the weekend over fears of an impending ICE raid.

During the busy Saturday service, non-citizen employees at three restaurants owned by Nashville businessman Steve Smith were told to leave, including Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, which opened in 2018, Nashville Scene reports.

“We were already understaffed because of the ICE raids throughout the weekend,” an employee at one restaurant told the outlet. "Then, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, our manager came back and told anyone without legal status to go home.”

After the alleged request, the employee said there was “no one in the kitchen to cook the food.”

The Independent has contacted the Kid Rock restaurant for comment, as well as the others named in the article, including Honky Tonk Central. A manager at the third restaurant mentioned in the piece, The Diner, declined to comment.

The reported fears of a raid came as ICE conducted a weeklong operation in the area, which netted nearly 200 arrests, according to the agency.

Kid Rock is a prominent Trump supporter and critic of illegal immigration ( REUTERS )

The alleged known presence of undocumented workers at Kid Rock’s restaurant would be at odds with the entertainer’s staunch support for Donald Trump and his attempts to crack down on illegal immigration.

Kid Rock is a vocal ally of the president and recently appeared at the White House for the signing of an executive order targeting ticket scalpers.

Echoing Trump’s rhetoric, Kid Rock called immigrants “murderers” and “rapists” in a 2024 Rolling Stone interview.

It is unclear if Kid Rock owns part of the steakhouse, or merely licenses his name to the business, though he has spoken about being affiliated with the business since before it opened. The Tennessean has described the musician as a partner in the venture.

The steakhouse was previously in the headlines in 2020 after being cited for failing to comply with Covid guidelines.

Nashville Scene describes Smith as a Trump supporter and donor, and the businessman previously told the outlet he has dined and golfed with Trump.