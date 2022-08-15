Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Missing teenager Kiely Rodni was wearing a sweatshirt with the words “odd future” emblazoned across it on the night she vanished without a trace at a campground party, according to police.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Sunday that the 16-year-old was spotted in video footage on the evening of 6 August at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.

In the footage, she was wearing the white hoodie which features the phrase “odd future” repeatedly written across it in pink letters.

It is unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen.

This is the second sweatshirt the public has been alerted about in connection to the missing teenager after investigators revealed that she had borrowed a hoodie with the Lana Del Ray lyrics “you don’t want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear” earlier on in the search.

The development comes as the desperate search to find the missing teenager has entered its second week with investigators still in the dark about what has happened to her nine days on from when she was last seen.

Kiely was last seen at around 12.30am on Saturday 6 August at the party, where officials said around 200 to 300 teenagers had gathered in the woods. Her phone went offline at around the same time.

The teenager’s car – a silver 2013 Honda CRV – is also still missing with multiple law enforcement agencies combing the local area by land, air and water for any clues as to what happened.

Over the weekend, investigators spent a day digging at what they believed to be “a potential burial site” near the campground.

The search turned out to be a false alarm with ground teams only uncovering the remains of a dog.

Despite more than 300 law enforcement officials being drafted in to work on the case, investigators still have no details as to Kiely’s whereabouts after around 12.30am on Saturday morning.

Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman told The Independent last week that her daughter sent her a text message at 11.30pm saying that she would be leaving the party in around 45 minutes. The drive home takes around 25-30 minutes.

“She said she’d be leaving at 12.15 and was going to start heading home,” said Ms Rodni-Nieman.

That was the last time she heard from her daughter.

The last known location from her cellphone was at around 12.30am close to Prosser Lake – the constructed reservoir that goes around the campground.

Investigators said that it is possible that the cellphone continued to ping after that time.

“Just because it was last pinged there, that doesn’t mean that’s where the phone stopped pinging,” Captain Sam Brown of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office told SFGate.

“The ping for the data points was near the water. It’s hard to tell an exact pinpoint.”

He added that it is also difficult to get an “exact pinpoint” for the location data.

Ms Rodni-Nieman said it would be odd for her daughter to let her phone go dead, adding that she has a charger in her car.

The teen’s friend Samantha Smith told The Independent that she last spoke to Kiely on the phone at around 12.30am. She had been planning to get a ride home from the party with Kiely but they changed the plans, telling each other to “be safe” after Kiely had been drinking, she said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-581-6320, and choose option 7. Tips can also be emailed to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov and files, including images, can be uploaded to the Placer Sheriff’s Office here.