Newly released video shows last known movements of pregnant postal worker who vanished in 2018

Kierra Coles vanished without trace in October 2018

Rachel Sharp
Saturday 18 June 2022 20:25
Comments
Chicago Police release last known footage of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

Newly released video has captured the last known movements of a pregnant postal worker who vanished in 2018 as investigators said the “person of interest” in the case has given conflicting accounts about when he last saw her alive.

Kierra Coles vanished without a trace from her home in South Vernon, Chicago, on 2 October 2018 and has not been heard from since.

The 26-year-old postal worker was three months pregnant and her mother said she was “so excited” to welcome her first child.

More than three years on from her disappearance, Chicago Police released new surveillance footage of the missing woman as police appeal for help in solving the cold case.

The footage, on 2 October 2018, shows Ms Coles walking up the path to her home in South Vernon, carrying shopping bags.

Recommended

Chicago Police Lt William Svilar said that a man, who has been identified as a person of interest in the case, then also arrived and entered her home.

Sometime after, Ms Coles and the man left her home and got into her car, driving off with the postal worker in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

At around 10.43pm that night, Ms Coles was then spotted on surveillance footage at an ATM machine inside a store.

Lt Svilar said that the 26-year-old made two ATM withdrawals before leaving a couple of minutes later.

This is the last known sighting of Ms Coles.

Kierra Coles has not been seen alive since October 2018

(Chicago Police)

Investigators said that her vehicle was then seen arriving and parking in another area of the city less than an hour later.

The person of interest was seen exiting the passenger side of the vehicle but nobody exited the driver’s side.

The next day – 3 October – surveillance footage then captured the person of interest parking Ms Coles’ vehicle near her home.

Lt Svilar said that the man was then seen “entering the building and exiting with unknown items” before he then “drives away in his personal vehicle that was parked on the block overnight”.

One day later – on 4 October – a missing persons report was filed by Ms Coles’ family after they couldn’t get in contact with her.

Bodycam footage shows officers entering the postal worker’s home and finding no sign as to her whereabouts.

Lt Svilar said that officers questioned the person of interest after Ms Coles was reported missing and “he gave varying accounts of the last time he saw her”.

Her disappearance remains a mystery three years and eight months on and police said the case remains a “high-risk missing person investigation with potential foul play suspected”.

Footage, on 2 October 2018, shows Kierra Coles walking up the path to her home in South Vernon, carrying shopping bags

(Chicago Police)

Kierra Coles and the person of interest leave her home and get into her car, driving off with her in the driver’s seat

(Chicago Police)

At around 10.43pm, Kierra Coles is then spotted on surveillance at an ATM machine inside a store. This is the last known sighting of her

(Chicago Police)

On 3 October, surveillance footage captures the person of interest parking her vehicle near her home

(Chicago Police)

Police have not released the identity of the person of interest in the case.

However, Ms Coles’ mother Karen Phillips told ABC that the 26-year-old’s boyfriend had lied to her about when he had last texted her.

Ms Phillips said she last spoke to her daughter on the day she went missing when they chatted about what she should get from the store for her unborn baby.

“She was asking me what she should get – what kind of milk,” she said.

“She was just so excited to be pregnant.”

Recommended

Ms Phillips urged anyone with information about her daughter’s disappearance to come forward saying “I’m begging you as a mother”.

Chicago Police is asking anyone with information to submit a tip at http://CPDTip.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in