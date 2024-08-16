Support truly

A North Carolina murderer who escaped from prison this week has been recaptured, authorities announced during a news conference on Friday.

Ramone Alston, 30, escaped from custody while being transported to a medical appointment at UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus around 7am on Tuesday. He managed to break free from his leg restraints, and, while in handcuffs, jumped out of the vehicle he was being transported in and ran into adjacent woods.

Police advised the public to stay away from him, saying he was considered dangerous. “People make rash decisions at a time like this; he’s already made one very large rash decision this morning,” Keith Acree, a spokesperson for the Department of Adult Correction, told reporters.

Around 2am on Friday, authorities recaptured Alston about 100 miles away at a hotel in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The hotel where Alston was captured on Friday ( AP )

Jacobia Crisp, a woman believed to have helped Alston escape, was taken into custody in Alamance County and charged with felony aiding and abetting a fugitive. She’s since posted bond, officials said.

During the news conference, police said they believe a relationship between the two started several months ago. The relationship developed by phone and after Alston was imprisoned.

It’s not clear what the nature of the relationship was between Alston and Crisp or how they met. Investigators said they’re looking into whether anyone else helped him escape, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

Alston will be charged with felony escape from prison. He’s been transported to Granville Correctional Center, the most secure unit in the state’s prison system. There, he will resume his term while waiting for court appearances on the escape charges.

He was serving a life sentence for first degree murder in the death of Maleah Williams, who was playing outside with her toys on Christmas Day when she was hit by gunfire. Alston was convicted of the girl’s murder in 2015.

Officials said they’ll be reviewing the incident to determine what changes need to be made to the state’s prison system, if any.

“We’re conducting an internal investigation and an after action review that will identify areas for improvement based on lessons we learned during this incident,” said Secretary Todd Ishee of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Authorities offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with knowledge about Alston’s whereabouts. Ishee said the department will be conducting an assessment into whether any person should benefit from the funds.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials helped search for Alston, using helicopters, canine resources and ground searchers.