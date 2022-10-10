AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the center of the city and left dead and wounded, an Emergency Service spokesperson told the AP. SENT: 370 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to buttress a public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardships, a security threat posed by the boosted U.S.-South Korean military alliance and other difficulties. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 910 words, photos.

HURRICANE IAN-MENTAL HEALTH — Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating. By Bobby Caina Calvan and Brian Melley. SENT: 1,240 words, photo, video.

PAKISTAN-CLIMATE COMPENSATION — The devastation wreaked by this summer's floods in Pakistan has intensified the debate over a question of climate justice: Do rich countries whose emissions are the main cause of climate change owe compensation to poor countries hit by climate change-fueled disasters? Pakistan contributed only 0.8% of the world's emissions. Now it faces some $30 billion in damage from the monster monsoons. By Riazat Butt and Adil Jawad Khan. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

MILITARY-MENTAL HEALTH — Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military’s mental health protocols. But many service members in crisis still fear coming forward and admitting they need help. And those who do seek that help often find themselves fighting through deep-rooted stigma surrounding mental health issues, bureaucratic obstacles and an internal pressure to stay on the job. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 1,240 words, photos. This is the Tuesday spotlight.

INDONESIA-BALI-BOMBING — Survivors recall the night of October 12, 2002, when bombings at a pub and a nightclub on the Indonesian resort island of Bali killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. By Edna Tarigan and Rod McGuirk. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

———————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

———————————————-

AUSTRALIA-INDIA — India’s external affairs minister says Russia’s war on Ukraine “does not serve the interests of anybody,” but declined to say whether his government would support a U.N. General Assembly motion condemning the annexation of Ukrainian territories. SENT: 330 words, photo.

—————————

ELECTION 2022

—————————

ELECTION 2022-NEVADA — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace, but on the ground in Nevada, there are signs that the backlash against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may not be enough to save the Democratic senator from intense economic concerns and the harsh realities of midterm politics next month. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,350 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GREENE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, but if Republicans win the House majority in November, Greene is poised to become an influential player. By Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 1,150 words, photos, video.

—————————

MORE ON COVID-19

—————————

JAPAN-FOREIGN TOURISTS — Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times. SENT: 600 words, photos.

—————————

TRENDING

—————————

KANYE WEST-SOCIAL MEDIA — Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts. SENT: 320 words, photo.

TUBERVILLE-CRIME — Senator: Democrats back reparations for those who “do the crime.” SENT: 510 words, photo.

LIGHTNING-COLE SUSPENDED — Lightning suspend defenseman Ian Cole pending investigation. SENT: 520 words, photo. SENT: 520 words, photo.

PADRES-METS — Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CHASING HIS TRUTH — As a journalist, his job is to report about the truth. But personally, for many years, he had been lying, purposely hiding the truth to protect himself. His journey out of the closet has taken decades. Now 57, he is still sharing his truth about his sexuality. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 1,950 words, photos, video.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

MALAYSIA-ELECTIONS — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Parliament will be dissolved, paving the way for general elections that are expected to be held in early November. SENT: 110 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos.

HAITI-CRISIS — The U.N. Security Council is evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies. SENT: 690 words, photos.

MEXICO-PRE-HISPANIC-CAVIAR — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers and an evasive fingertip-size water bug are trying to keep alive a culinary tradition dating to the Aztec emperor Moctezuma. SENT: 930 words, photos.

TAIWAN-NATIONAL DAY — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said. SENT: 830 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

NOBEL-PRIZE-ECONOMICS — The winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for economics will be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 330 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 6 a.m. announcement.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares slipped, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 640 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

ON FOOTBALL-ROUGHING CALLS — Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was on the wrong end of a disputed roughing the passer call after he sacked Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 640 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.