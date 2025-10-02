Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation over racketeering claims
The women accuse the singer of making ‘calculated falsehoods’
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate.”
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Rolling Stone, stems from two sets of comments by Ray J, who dated Kim Kardashian more than two decades ago and appeared in the infamous sex tape, that accuse the mother-daughter duo of being involved in a racketeering case.
The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is a federal law typically used to prosecute mobs and criminal enterprises. Kardashian and Jenner say his allegations are baseless.
The singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared in a documentary — “TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs” — about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was charged last year with racketeering conspiracy, but has since been acquitted of that count.
“Racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate,” the singer said in the documentary. “If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he added.
The suit also points to the R&B artist’s claims during a livestream with Chrisean Rock on September 24.
"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said in the now-viral clip. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s***. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now: The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."
He even retweeted the clip, writing on X: “stay tuned”
Now, Kardashian and Jenner have accused him of defamation, emphasizing that such an investigation does not exist.
“No such federal investigation exists, no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charged against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” the lawsuit alleges.
“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” the suit says.
Ray J “provided no evidence whatsoever for these explosive accusations,” the filing says, branding the claims as “blatantly false” and “calculated falsehoods.”
Alex Spiro, an attorney for the women, told Page Six in a statement: “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise, but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”
The women are seeking actual and punitive damages.
Ray J acknowledged the lawsuit in an Instagram story on Wednesday night.
"I'm not about to be silenced. I just got off the phone with Alex Spiro...Crazy questions he was asking me," he said. "Y'all should be super scared because I'm not backing down."
