Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation over racketeering claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation after he claimed that racketeering charges against the famous family “would be appropriate.”

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by Rolling Stone, stems from two sets of comments by Ray J, who dated Kim Kardashian more than two decades ago and appeared in the infamous sex tape, that accuse the mother-daughter duo of being involved in a racketeering case.

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is a federal law typically used to prosecute mobs and criminal enterprises. Kardashian and Jenner say his allegations are baseless.

The singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., appeared in a documentary — “TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs” — about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was charged last year with racketeering conspiracy, but has since been acquitted of that count.

“Racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate,” the singer said in the documentary. “If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he added.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian sue Ray J for defamation over his ‘blatantly false’ claims that they are being targeted in a racketeering case ( Getty Images )

The suit also points to the R&B artist’s claims during a livestream with Chrisean Rock on September 24.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said in the now-viral clip. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s***. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now: The feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."

He even retweeted the clip, writing on X: “stay tuned”

Now, Kardashian and Jenner have accused him of defamation, emphasizing that such an investigation does not exist.

open image in gallery Ray J, who dated Kim Kardashian more than 20 years ago, made ‘calculated falsehoods’ about the famous family, the lawsuit alleges ( Getty Images for BET )

“No such federal investigation exists, no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charged against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” the suit says.

Ray J “provided no evidence whatsoever for these explosive accusations,” the filing says, branding the claims as “blatantly false” and “calculated falsehoods.”

Alex Spiro, an attorney for the women, told Page Six in a statement: “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise, but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

The women are seeking actual and punitive damages.

Ray J acknowledged the lawsuit in an Instagram story on Wednesday night.

"I'm not about to be silenced. I just got off the phone with Alex Spiro...Crazy questions he was asking me," he said. "Y'all should be super scared because I'm not backing down."