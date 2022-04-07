Kim Kardashian has shared a letter by Melissa Lucio’s children, as calls are mounting for Lucio’s planned execution to be stopped.

“So heartbreaking to read this letter from Melissa Lucio’s children begging for the state not to kill their mother,” Kardashian tweeted on Thursday (7 April) along with the letter.

“There are so many unresolved questions surrounding this case and the evidence that was used to convict her.”

Lucio was convicted in 2008 in the death of her two-year-old daughter Mariah. Advocates have contended that Lucio falsely confessed while being interrogated, and that she was especially vulnerable as a survivor of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Lucio herself has maintained her innocence.

There have been growing calls to cancel or commute Lucio’s death sentence as the date of her planned execution, 27 April, nears.

The letter, signed by Lucio’s daughters and sons, is addressed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.

It reads in part: “We ask you to spare the life of our mother, Melissa Lucio,” it reads. “We ask you for closure. We ask you for peace.

“The death of our sister Mariah and the prosecution of our parents tore our family apart. The wounds never fully healed. They probably never will.

“We ask you not to tear those wounds open again. Please give us the chance for closure. Please give us a chance for peace. Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish, and grief.”

More follows...