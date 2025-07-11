Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kraft Heinz is taking the macaroni & cheese out of its ketchup business in a mega-split after its infamous 2015 merger, according to a new report.

The mammoth packaged foods company plans to spin off a big portion of its business, which includes Kraft products, into a new firm,The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar.

The breakup comes as consumers turn away from processed foods and toward healthier options.

Signs of trouble in grocery paradise began to emerge as early as 2019, when Kraft Heinz reduced the value of Kraft and Oscar Mayer meat products by $15 billion, the Journal reported. The company is currently worth $31 billion as one entity.

open image in gallery Kraft Heinz is taking the macaroni & cheese out of its ketchup business in a mega-split after its infamous 2015 merger, according to a new report ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

open image in gallery The mammoth packaged foods company reportedly plans to spin off a big portion of its business, which includes Kraft products, into a new firm ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

If the company went through with its plans, the new firm that would house Kraft products could be valued at as much as $20 billion, the Journal’s sources say. The hope with the breakup is that the two firms would be worth more in total than the mega-company is currently worth.

The Journal’s sources say the company’s plans could be finalized in the coming weeks, but its board has yet to agree on a final decision.

Kraft Heinz is tight-lipped about any specifics, with a company spokesperson telling the Journal, “As announced in May, Kraft Heinz has been evaluating potential strategic transactions to unlock shareholder value.”

At the time of the Kraft Heinz merger, Forbes reported it was expected to be the third-largest food company in the U.S. and fifth-largest in the world.

After a decade in business together, ketchup and macaroni and cheese seem to have note been a good combination, at least in terms of stocks.

In late September 2015, the company’s stock sat at $70.58 a share, according to data from the Journal. As of the stock market’s close Friday afternoon, it was at $27.14, MarketWatch reports.