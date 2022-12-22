Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died in an apparent shark attack in Hawaii after telling her friends that she was "following [her] dreams" by learning to surf.

Kristine Allen, a 60-year-old massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham in Washington state, made her final Facebook post on 2 December saying she had been longing to surf for years.

Six days later, on 8 December, she disappeared while reportedly snorkelling near Keawakapu Point on the island of Maui, around the same time as a large shark was spotted nearby.

Coast guard and rescue teams called off the search after 40 hours on 9 December, with officials describing Ms Allen's vanishing as a "possible shark-human encounter,” according to CBS News.

"Following dreams!" wrote Ms AlIen, known to her friends as Kristi. "I am committed to create a life I love in big and small ways. How about you? I have used surfing metaphors for years. Work to get on the wave then ride the wave. Don’t overwork; use the universal force like a wave to carry you to your dreams. But I had never surfed. Now that I have, the metaphors hold even deeper felt sense. You paddle, paddle, paddle then pop up. Ride the wave (hopefully) or fall off, then paddle back for the next wave.”

Ms Allen's husband Blake told officials that while snorkelling off Keawakapu Point, he saw a shark swim by, but could not see his wife, according to The Bellingham Herald.

After swimming back to shore, he reported her missing. A snorkel set and part of a bathing suit were later found in the water.

Following the incident, one of Ms Allen's friends replied to her Facebook post saying: "There was a grace about her. IF she was in the er to, I watched her always, and wanted to be closer to her. There aren't many people in the world who know how to make you feel wanted. She made me feel that way... it's how I will carry her with me, always."