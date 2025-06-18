Ready-to-eat meals sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled after three deaths from listeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart and Kroger supermarkets are being recalled as public health officials investigate a deadly Listeria outbreak.

FreshRealm’s chicken fettuccine alfredo products are being recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said they may be “adulterated” with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes.

The outbreak resulted in three deaths, as well as one fetal loss, and injured 17 people across 13 states, officials said Tuesday.

The ready-made meals were shipped to Walmart and Kroger locations nationwide from FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, according to the authorities.

The recall notice states: “Out of an abundance of caution, the company is voluntarily recalling all products produced prior to June 17, 2025, that are available in commerce under the following brand names.”

Ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart and Kroger have been recalled over a deadly Listeria outbreak. ( U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service )

The products impacted include:

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

The impacted products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST.p-47770,” or “EST.P-47718” printed on the packaging.

The exact source of the contamination has not yet been identified, health officials said.

Shoppers who have purchased the recalled products should throw them out or return them.

Health officials warn that eating food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and newborns.

“[Health officials are] sharing what is currently known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettuccine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm,” the FSIS said in the recall alert.

The investigation into the contamination is ongoing.