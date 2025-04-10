US-Russian ballerina Ksenia Karelina freed from Russian jail in prisoner swap
Russian President Vladimir Putin pardons ballerina jailed after donating money to support Ukraine
A U.S. ballerina jailed for 12 years in Russia after donating $51 to a charity supporting Ukraine has been freed.
Ksenia Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February last year after returning to Russia to visit her family.
On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that she had been released and was on a plane home in a post on X.
Karelina was freed as part of a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, negotiated between the CIA and senior Russian intelligence officials.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also pardoned Karelina, the TASS state news agency reported.
Her plane left Abu Dhabi, where the exchange took place, early in the morning, her Russian lawyer Mikhail Mushailov said.
The UAE has a history of brokering prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine, as well as overseeing another Russia-U.S. high-profile swap in Abu Dhabi in December 2022. Many Russians and Ukrainians fled to Dubai after the start of Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Today, President Trump brought home another wrongfully detained American from Russia," CIA Director John Ratcliffe told the Wall Street Journal.
"I’m proud of the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort, and we appreciate the Government of U.A.E. for enabling the exchange."
Karelina obtained US citizenship in 2021 after briefly marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles, where she worked at a spa.
Russia’s FSB accused Karelina of “proactively” collecting funds for an organization that would buy ammunition, medical supplies and weapons for the Ukrainian army. The charity, Razom for Ukraine, has said its donations only go to humanitarian projects.
The charges stemmed from a $51.80 donation to the New York-based charity, according to the Russian rights group The First Department, after FSB agents inspected her phone.
In the closed trial, Karelina pleaded guilty to treason, hoping to get a lighter sentence, her lawyer previously said.
The U.S. authorities called the case against her "absolutely ludicrous".
Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen, was freed in exchange for Karelina. He was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of the U.S. for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics subject to US export controls, for a Russian military supplier.
He was extradited to the United States in August 2024 and faced charges of smuggling, money laundering, wire fraud and export control violations.
The swap comes after Karelina’s partner, former boxer champion Chris Van Heerden, advocated for her release on The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday.
Van Heerden said that American film director Peter Berg and Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White campaigned for her return, including making a call to the U.S. government.
