K&W Cafeterias set to close all locations across US after 88 years in business

K&W Cafeteria, a southeastern-style restaurant chain, has announced that it will close all of its locations immediately.

The chain announced the closure on Monday afternoon in a Facebook post. It said all of its locations would close on Monday, December 1.

"K&W has always been more than a restaurant - it has been a gathering place, a home for Sunday traditions, and a warm table for millions of families across generations," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful for every guest who walked through our doors, shared a meal with us, and made us part of their lives."

The chain had been in operation for 88 years when it announced its closure. K&W filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020.

As of December 1, the chain had eight locations still in operation in North Carolina and one in Virginia, all of which are now closed.

A now shuttered K&W Cafeteria location in North Carolina. The company announced it was closing its remaining eight restaurants effective December 1, 2025, after more than 80 years in operation ( Google maps )

"We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years K&W Holdings Group LLC will be CLOSED PERMANENTLY," the company wrote. "All existing locations closed effective 12/1/2025. We thank you for your support throughout our years in business."

Niya Kerr, from Charlotte, responded to the post with memories of dining at the restaurant.

“I used to go to K&W after every Thanksgiving parade with my family,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the memories and I need the recipe to the chocolate pudding!”

The company thanked its customers for their "support, your stories, and your loyalty over the decades."

"We are truly sorry to bring this chapter to an end, but profoundly thankful for the love you’ve shown us for nearly nine decades. From our family to yours — thank you,” it said.

The company was headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

K&W is one of several businesses to close permanently over the last year.

In September, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced it was closing all of its locations, according to CBS News, but it did not provide a reason why, only noting that the stores would cease operation and that the company hoped to re-open at a future date.

In October, Rite Aid pharmacy announced it would close all of its remaining locations after 63 years in business. The closure left long-time customers scrambling to find new pharmacists to fill their prescriptions.