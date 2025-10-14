America has a new favorite convenience store as Wawa loses its crown
Top-performing convenience stores are succeeding by focusing on community, quality, and innovation, not just fuel and snacks, an ACSI expert said
Step aside, Wawa. America has a new favorite convenience store.
According to the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index Convenience Store Study, which rates customer satisfaction on a 0-to-100 scale, Kwik Trip jumped 8 percent this year to a score of 84, the highest among all convenience stores surveyed.
“If you ain't first, you're last,” the chain wrote on social media, taking little time to brag about its accomplishment.
The company’s growth is attributed in particular to a strong culture focused on customer experience alongside a food-centric store model, according to an ACSI news release. There are nearly 900 Kwik Trip stores across the U.S. - with Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota hosting locations.
Meanwhile, last year’s leader, Wawa, held steady at 82 and is now tied for second place with Sheetz, which improved 4 percent year over year.
Other brands include QuikTrip (down 1 percent to 80), Buc‑ee’s (down 1 percent to 79), and the newcomer Love’s, scoring 79. Maverik and Meijer entered the rankings with ACSI scores of 78, matching Murphy USA, which dropped 3 percent, and RaceTrac, which climbed 3 percent
Unfortunately for Casey’s General Stores, it posted the largest drop in the study, falling 5 percent to 75 amid a significant expansion campaign.
BP fell 4 percent to a score of 74, tying with QuikStop and ranking just above am/pm, which landed at the bottom with a score of 73.
ACSI notes the range between the highest and lowest scores in the category is 11 points, a relatively large spread that demonstrates the variability in consumer experience across the convenience-store sector.
“This striking gap in satisfaction should serve as a wake-up call for brands to rethink what truly drives loyalty today,” said Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI.
“The brands rising to the top are doing more than just selling coffee and snacks. They’re building communities inside their stores. As in-store sales outpace fuel and digital tools become table stakes, the brands that will win are those that double down on quality, innovation, and authentic connection,” Morgeson added.
Overall customer satisfaction in the U.S. convenience-store sector remains unchanged at a score of 76.
The study finds that stores offering expansive food and beverage options in clean, well-located settings tend to rank higher, while those providing a more basic value-oriented format often cluster toward the lower end.
The research also highlights the growing importance of mobile apps for convenience‐store operators.
About 34 percent of surveyed customers report having used their store’s mobile app at least once. That figure jumps to 60 percent for reward program members.
Rewards members also report a greater likelihood to recommend the store, higher perceived value, and more frequent visits (64 percent of rewards members vs. 45 percent of non-members visit at least weekly).
Regionally, in the Midwest, where satisfaction scores are strongest, Kwik Trip edges out QuikTrip by two points.
In the Northeast, the Wawa-Sheetz rivalry remains intense, with the two tied for top marks in their home region.
In the West, where scores are comparatively lower, other brands such as 7‑Eleven and Chevron lead the markets.
The report is based on 8,601 completed surveys of convenience-store customers, collected by email between October 2024 and September 2025.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments