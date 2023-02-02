Judge rules Kyle Rittenhouse can be sued for wrongful death of protester

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit can be brought against budding MAGA media influencer Kyle Rittenhouse. Mr Rittenhouse was tried for murder after he shot and killed two people during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconcin in 2020.

He was ultimately aquitted, but he may find himself back in court soon thanks to a federal judge’s ruling.

The father of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed, will be permitted to sue Mr Rittenhouse for wrongful death, the judge ruled. The lawsuit also names Kenosha police officers and city officials as defendants.

Mr Huber’s lawyers and private investigators reportedly needed more than 100 hours to track down Mr Rittenhouse to serve him the lawsuit.

Mr Rittenhouse’s attorneys attempted to have the case thrown out, claiming it was not properly served, but the judge dismissed that motion.